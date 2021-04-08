B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,412 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

