B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $76,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

