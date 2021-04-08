B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.56.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

