B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,943,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Balchem by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 95,368 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

