B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.12.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of -66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

