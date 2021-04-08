B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 11,500 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $238.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $240.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

