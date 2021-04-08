B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $1.71 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $204.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

