B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $1.91 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.14% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

