B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $2.19 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.29.

PNC opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.13 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.72. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

