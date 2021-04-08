B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $2.24 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BK stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

