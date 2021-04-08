B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after buying an additional 1,120,958 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

