B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 147.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 196,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 142.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

