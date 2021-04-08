B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.09% of Baozun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Baozun by 5,187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZUN. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

