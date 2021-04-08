B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.12% of Construction Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,567,000 over the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

