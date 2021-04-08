B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,131 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $163.97 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -309.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,981 shares of company stock worth $15,673,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

