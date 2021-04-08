B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $78.98 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

