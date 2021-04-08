B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after acquiring an additional 169,805 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after buying an additional 213,960 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,325.07, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,403 shares of company stock worth $18,466,793. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

