B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.13% of Monro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

