B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.09% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NSA stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

