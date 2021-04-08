B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

