B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of B. Riley Financial worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 77,511 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of RILY stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.31%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at $12,594,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon purchased 2,089 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,157. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290 and sold 1,400,020 shares worth $1,479,369. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.