Badger DAO Price Tops $39.35 on Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $39.35 or 0.00068499 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $335.71 million and approximately $22.24 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00082989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.00 or 0.00626661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,531,227 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.