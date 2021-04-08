Baker Hughes Holdings Llc Sells 873,431 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75.

C3.ai stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 3,463,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,438. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,519,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

