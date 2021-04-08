Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading Down 4.2%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 176,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,513,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $1,412,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 31,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $4,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

