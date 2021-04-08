Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Shares Down 0.3%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.97. 3,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

