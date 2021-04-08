Banano Tops 1-Day Volume of $74,364.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $74,364.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00070346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00262670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,211,835,114 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

