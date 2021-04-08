Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $350.59 million and $125.04 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $17.11 or 0.00029593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00055720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.00630636 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

