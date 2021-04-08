Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:BGO traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 227.50 ($2.97). The company had a trading volume of 175,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,279. Bango has a twelve month low of GBX 108.16 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of £170.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.31.

In related news, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £17,900 ($23,386.46). Also, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

