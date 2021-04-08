Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 132.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 196,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 84.5% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.51. 1,340,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,645,949. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $340.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.