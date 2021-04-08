Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.48. Intuit has a one year low of $240.38 and a one year high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
