Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $401.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.48. Intuit has a one year low of $240.38 and a one year high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

