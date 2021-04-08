Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 743,592 shares.The stock last traded at $89.71 and had previously closed at $90.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

