Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $15.00. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 978 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

