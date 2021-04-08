Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.00

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.
Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.