Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.00

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

