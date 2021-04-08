Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $53.65 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 88.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.04 or 0.00791445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,344.56 or 0.99940755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00706430 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

