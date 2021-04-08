Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Acquired by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the quarter. Baozun accounts for about 2.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Baozun worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after buying an additional 1,174,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 5,187.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,898 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baozun by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baozun by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 5,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,700. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

