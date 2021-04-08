Barclays Boosts Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Price Target to GBX 955

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DMGT. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

DMGT traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 888 ($11.60). 125,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 888.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 769.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 997 ($13.03).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

