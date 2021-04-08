Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 655 ($8.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,027. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 594.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 621.03.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.