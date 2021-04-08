Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $95.98.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

