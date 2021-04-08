Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 199,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after acquiring an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

