Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $658.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $667.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

