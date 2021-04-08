Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.