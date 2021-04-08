Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 768,468 shares of company stock worth $254,295,843. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $371.08 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $368.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

