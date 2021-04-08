Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,055 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.59 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.