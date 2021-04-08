Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,910 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.41 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.