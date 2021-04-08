Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 11,010 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $313.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $891.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average is $271.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.74 and a 52-week high of $314.25.
FB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock valued at $390,590,898. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
