Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 11,010 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $313.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $891.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average is $271.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.74 and a 52-week high of $314.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.15.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock valued at $390,590,898. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.