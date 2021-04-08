Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 22,290 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

