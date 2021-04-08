Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 9,975 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $82.30 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

