Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $4,247,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

TD stock opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

