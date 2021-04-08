Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $102.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

